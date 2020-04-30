cheque de desempleo

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Woman finds herself homeless after house destroyed in SWAT standoff
Video
Tourism, convention attendance plunge more than half in March
Nevada casinos report almost 40% drop in winnings in March
LIVE NOW: US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
April finishes extra hot
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 29th
Video
Top Stories
Record heat for April
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, April 28th
Video
Feeling too much heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 27th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Raider pride, strong connections in Las Vegas valley
Video
Top Stories
NHL statement on possible return to play in 2020
Minor League Baseball says no decision has been made on 2020 season
MWC Football Media Days to go virtual
Two-Minute Sports: Wednesday April 29, 2020
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Southwest Medical on navigating the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Staying financially fit with Nevada State Bank
Video
Social distancing etiquette tips
Video
Quality Meats delivered to your door with Butcher’s Choice of Nevada
Video
5 things that will help your relationships survive the quarantine
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
US Labor Department: More than 45K Nevadans filed for unemployment benefits last week
cheque de desempleo
Departamento de Trabajo: más de 45 mil nevadenses solicitaron beneficios de desempleo la semana pasada
Trending Stories
Common refrigerant for air conditioners no longer made, more difficult and expensive to get
Video
Gov. Sisolak announces stay-at-home order extended until May 15
Video
Governor Sisolak to unveil roadmap to reopen Nevada in news conference tonight at 5 p.m.
AMC says it will no longer show Universal movies after ‘Trolls’ controversy
Video
Trump erupts at campaign team as his poll numbers slide