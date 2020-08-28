Chadwick Boseman

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
100°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Arrest Report: Woman stole from pro poker player’s safe; gambled stolen money at poker tournament
Top Stories
I-Team: Evidence shows events leading up to crash that killed 1-year-old
Video
Local organization holds ‘Commitment March’ to demand justice and honor victims of police brutality
Video
Breaking Down Barriers: Local organization founder explains why he felt it was important to get involved with the racial justice protests
Video
I-Team: Children at risk for identity theft
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
September is not looking much cooler
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 27th
Video
Top Stories
Don’t let your guard down from the heat just yet
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, August 26th
Video
‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
NHL postpones games as players across sports leagues make a stand against racial injustice
Video
NHL and NHLPA: No games Thursday or Friday
Gallery
WNBA postpones tonight’s games; Aces were set to play Seattle
Postpone NHL games, Evander Kane requests in tweet
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Home hacks and tech recommendations for distance learning
Video
Top Stories
Buenos Aires Air Conditioning & Heating is all about credibility
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses the legalities with helping animals in distress
Video
Safe home showings with Las Vegas Real Estate Now
Video
Checking out the new Findlay Auto technical school
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Chadwick Boseman
‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Don't Miss
BACK TO SCHOOL: CCSD Digital Family Guide for 2020-2021 school year, direct link here
CCSD teachers continue adapting to distance learning, unexpected challenges
Video
Legal Aid Center shares education rights while special needs students face challenges
Video
Outreach continues as thousands of CCSD students still need internet, devices
Video
2nd day of distance learning goes smoother, but families are still trying to adapt
Video
CCSD issues guidance for recording classes as parents continue adjusting to distance learning
Video
Teachers react to first day of school and virtual learning
Video
Trending Stories
MGM officially lays off 18,000 furloughed workers amid pandemic
Video
‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
9-year-old Oklahoma boy’s wish for a family granted after foster story goes viral
Video
Breaking Down Barriers: Red Rock Country Club Discrimination Lawsuit
Video
I-Team: Evidence shows events leading up to crash that killed 1-year-old
Video