caucus nevada

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Tyson Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt
Lizzo, ‘Just Mercy’ win top honors at NAACP Image Awards
UNLV hands No. 4 San Diego State its first loss, 66-63
Fatal crash on Charleston and Grand Central Parkway, avoid the area
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
SLIDESHOW: Rainbows cover the valley as wet weather continues
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 21st
Video
Top Stories
Get ready for the weekend rain
Video
Grab some outdoor time today
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 19th
Video
You can’t debate about the nice weather
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights win 5th straight with 5-3 win over Florida
Top Stories
Tyson Fury wins in stunning stoppage of Wilder in heavyweight tilt
UNLV hands No. 4 San Diego State its first loss, 66-63
Knights’ Cody Eakin traded to Winnipeg Jets
Two-Minute Sports: Friday Feb. 21
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Sarah McLachlan returns to the Encore Theater at The Wynn
Video
Top Stories
The super wives and girlfriends of boxing
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios on the law when you get injured on the job
Video
Become a smart snacker
Video
Understanding Parkinson’s Disease
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Bernie Sanders projected as winner of Nevada caucus
caucus nevada
Bernie Sanders gana caucus demócrata de Nevada, favorito entre latinos
Video
Trending Stories
NEVADA CAUCUS 2020: Results
Self-styled daredevil dies in crash after rocket launch
8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows Bernie Sanders is the front-runner in Nevada
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Video
Hurricanes turn to Zamboni driver as emergency goalie, beat Toronto 6-3