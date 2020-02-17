caucus demócrata

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Woman accepts plea deal in case of missing woman found buried in concrete
SWEET: 160 animals adopted at local shelter during Valentine’s Day promotion
Video
“True Grit” author Charles Portis dies, 86
Elizabeth Warren continues on campaign trail and pushing for ‘Get Out the Early Vote’ in town hall
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Winds and chilly temps taking the day off
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, February 14th
Video
Top Stories
A sweet finish to the week
Video
Enjoy being outdoors right now
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 12th
Video
Enjoy lighter winds and normal temps for a change
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Ex-Syracuse Chief, Yankee Tony Fernandez dead at 57
Video
Top Stories
Fleury gets 60th career shutout, Vegas blanks Islanders 1-0
PSU alums: McGloin struggles, Thompkins shines in XFL match-up
Two Minute Sports: Friday Feb. 14
Video
Marchessault’s OT goal lifts Golden Knights past Blues 6-5
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Taylor Dane to discuss her tour and more
Video
Top Stories
Spreading smiles with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Video
Country singer Joe Buchanan is Americana with a Jewish soul
Video
Blow your date’s mind at Limitless
Video
Spice up your dance moves at “Feel the Music”
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
caucus demócrata
¿Sabes qué es el caucus Demócrata y cómo participar?
Trending Stories
DESPERATE: Utah mom calls 9-1-1 for formula, police officers deliver it
Video
Cirque artist falls during ‘Beatles LOVE’ performance
Woman accepts plea deal in case of missing woman found buried in concrete
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy dies days after being hit by driver, 9-year-old girl still in critical condition
Video
2020 Visions: Influx of people to Las Vegas valley pushes housing prices up
Video