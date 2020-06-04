casinos reopening

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis
Live
Top Stories
Las Vegas Strip casinos reopen with Bellagio fountain show
Video
Spirit Airlines ramps up flight schedule as Las Vegas reopens
Metro releases names of 4 officers involved in deadly shooting at federal courthouse
BACK IN BUSINESS: Las Vegas downtown casinos reopen
Live
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving slowly causing heavy rainfall
Video
Top Stories
Warnings to stay out of the heat today
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 3rd
Video
Looking for lightning and more heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, June 2nd
Video
Clouds will keep coming today
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
WNBA looking to play at one location, Las Vegas in the mix
Top Stories
Raider Zay Jones experiences powerful, peaceful encounter amid protests
Video
Raiders Training Camp to take place in Henderson facility
Raiders’ Henry Ruggs III injures thigh in strange accident
Pole Position Raceway announces free races for high school grads
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Counting Cars is back with a new season
Video
Top Stories
The new normal at the Plaza Hotel as the open back up
Video
Top Stories
Coping with fear and anxiety
Video
Sneak peek at The Plaza Hotel’s new rules, procedures ahead of reopening
Video
Supporting local black owned businesses like Simply Pure
Video
Teachers are being adopted for Teacher Appreciation Week
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Metro releases names of 4 officers involved in deadly shooting at federal courthouse
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
UPDATED: No new COVID-19 related deaths in Clark County reported, 133 more positive cases
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis
casinos reopening
BACK IN BUSINESS: Las Vegas downtown casinos reopen
Live
Trending Stories
I-Team: Man accused of shooting Metro officer makes court appearance
Video
Separate shootings during protest leave Metro officer on life support, suspect dead
Video
BACK IN BUSINESS: Las Vegas downtown casinos reopen
Live
Metro releases names of 4 officers involved in deadly shooting at federal courthouse
LIST: Las Vegas casinos, resorts reopening June 4
Video