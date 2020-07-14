casino reopening

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
103°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, Ventura County officials say
Video
Top Stories
AG Ford files lawsuit to halt Trump Administration’s new visa rule for international students
Unemployed Nevadans will still receive benefits, even as funds deplete
Live
Another local priest tests positive for COVID-19
State Assembly votes 42-0 on joint resolution calling for President Trump, Congress to send vital aid to Nevada to help budget shortfalls
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 14th
Video
Top Stories
The dog days of summer are here
Video
Top Stories
Broiling temps and gusty winds
Video
Tips for staying safe in the brutal summer heat
Clark County: 6 cooling stations available July 11-13 during excessive heat weekend
Video
This is not your typical summer heat
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights return to the ice, playoff hockey on the horizon
Video
SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result
Pac-12 joins Big Ten in eliminating nonconference games
Golden Knights return to action Aug 3 vs. Dallas
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
What’s Cool at School
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Stay Well
Call 8 Phone Bank
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Dr. Nash’s program helps when traditional diet and exercise doesn’t
Video
Top Stories
Essentials for mom and busy women
Video
Chef Nanny Bubby prepares creamy one pot mac & cheese
Video
Entrepreneurs golf match for charity
Video
Balloons with a Twist on social distanced celebrations
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
casino reopening
Tropicana Las Vegas to reopen Sept. 1
Trending Stories
Jehovah’s Witnesses cancel in-person conventions worldwide, will stream online in 100 languages
Gallery
CCSD Superintendent Jara responds to Gov. Sisolak, State Superintendent Ebert
Video
NEW: Nevada, Clark County report largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases with more than 1K
Video
UPDATE: Woman traveling 121 mph in 45 mph zone in crash that killed 1-year-old
Video
Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, Ventura County officials say
Video