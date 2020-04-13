Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Some horses going to Boulder City after Metro dismantles Mounted Unit
Video
Only on 8: Local health center has 38 COVID-19 cases; staff member sheds light on situation
Video
NDOT distributes $28 Million in federal rural transit services funds
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, April 13th
Video
Top Stories
The last of the rain for a while
Video
Top Stories
3 people killed in Jefferson Davis County; death toll now at 6 in state
PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage
Easter Sunday storms bring damage, possible tornadoes, power outages to ArkLaTex
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday evening, April 10, 2020
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
NFL Draft
Golden Knights
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Aces – WNBA
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Former Raiders RB, Hawkins shares locker room stories
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus concerns push Dana White to cancel UFC 249 event
Aviators to honor purchased tickets for postponed games
UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’
Classic Golden Knights games reairing on AT&T SportsNet April 7-15
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Exclusively Vegas is linking locals with businesses
Video
Top Stories
Maintaining wellness with Vegas Valley Infusion Center
Video
Flute-playing Weather Anchor with a song for all of us
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios answers questions about stimulus checks
Video
P3 Health Partners on maintaining a routine and specialized care
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Henderson Police working armed barricade in southeast Valley
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
California will release plan about lifting virus constraints
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
CARES Act
NDOT distributes $28 Million in federal rural transit services funds
Trending Stories
Suspect yet to be located after Henderson Police, SWAT work alleged barricade in southeast Valley
Video
13-year-old leads neo-Nazi group linked to bomb plots, Las Vegas listed as target
Las Vegas facility’s 38 COVID-19 cases among details revealed in report on state-regulated centers
Video
UPDATE: Nevada’s unemployment website working again
Video
Nevadans filing for unemployment frustrated with inconsistencies, confusion of the website