Capital_punishment

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
111°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
McCarran traffic up 3.2 percent over June 2018
Top Stories
WATCH: Whales stranded in Florida
Bison gores teen at North Dakota national park
Housing project threatens rare fireflies on Utah farm
Search on for killers in Canada as police urge ‘lock your doors’
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Heat can be dangerous today
Top Stories
Sally’s Forecast: Sunday, July 28
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 26th
Severe thunderstorm spotted near Callville Bay at Lake Mead
Mountains stuck with a chance of thunderstorms
UPDATE: Flash flood warning CANCELED as storm fizzles
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
Oakland Raiders
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
One-on-one with Raiders owner Mark Davis
Top Stories
Catching up with running back Doug Martin
Top Stories
Raiders camp opens, expectations high in 2019
Web Extra: Golden Knights Deryk Engelland Talks New Contract
WNBA All-Star weekend begins in Las Vegas
Flyin’ High: Key Aviator players emerge with playoff push looming
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
The Red Cross needs your help
Top Stories
Kids eat free at the House of Blues
Top Stories
Master the “no-makeup” makeup look with expert Lynda Moore
Michelle Johnson is the Vegas First Lady of Jazz
Products with a social mission
The Red Cross needs blood donations
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Capital_punishment
Convicted killer’s fate uncertain after receiving death penalty
Trending Stories
President Trump takes clemency action
McCarran traffic up 3.2 percent over June 2018
Bison gores teen at North Dakota national park
Housing project threatens rare fireflies on Utah farm
Search on for killers in Canada as police urge ‘lock your doors’