Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
CMA Awards
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Veterans Voices
New Year’s Eve
Top Stories
Lady Gaga takes to Instagram to announce canceled show at Park MGM
Top Stories
Army battalion heading to Las Vegas for annual training
Man who shot and killed son makes first court appearance
Bleutech Park inching toward reality after securing land at south end of Strip
Las Vegas City Council passes homeless ordinance with 5-2 vote
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
There’s rain just next door today
Top Stories
Soaking up some warm November days
Top Stories
Wacky warm weather to continue into next week
A warmer start to November
Temps move forward and clocks fall back
The trick is staying warm as we finish October
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Golden Knights
Raiders
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
The Big Game
Aviators
Aces – WNBA
Top Stories
NFL’s premier fan base, ‘black hole’
Top Stories
Las Vegan Riley Herbst to race full time in NASCAR’s top series in 2020
Fran Riordan to return as Aviators manager in 2020
Runnin’ Rebels, Otzelberger era ready to run
Knights hit the road for next 4 games
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Pledge
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
Top Stories
Drop the gloves and grab a beer with Ryan Reeves
Top Stories
America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee stops by Las Vegas Now
Top Stories
Nostalgia Street Rods car show
Raising money for Alzheimer’s with Month of Memories
Looking for a new PCP
Coca-Cola releases two new holiday sodas
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Las Vegas City Council passes homeless ordinance with 5-2 vote
Canopy
Fremont Street canopy gets a facelift in time for New Years Eve festivities
Trending Stories
Las Vegas City Council passes homeless ordinance with 5-2 vote
Exclusive: James Holzauer dishes on his highly anticipated return to “Jeopardy!” stage
Report: Father shot son 2 times during argument
Man who shot and killed son makes first court appearance
North Las Vegas is hiring correctional officers; starting pay is $53K a year