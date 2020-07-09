Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
UNLV Pantry receives $250K grant to purchase food and equipment for campus community
Top Stories
VIDEO: Latest look inside Allegiant Stadium
Video
WEB EXTRA: Police officer saves dog from house fire
Video
Las Vegas Priest tests positive for COVID-19
NEW: State reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 603 cases
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Hotter-than-normal temps are just getting started
Video
Top Stories
Be careful on valley roads, avoid washes during monsoon season
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, July 8th
Video
NWS forecaster talks all you need to know about Monsoon season
Video
Regional Flood Control District rolls out campaign to alert everyone to dangers of monsoon season
Video
Regional Flood Control District shares important Monsoon season message
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Latest look inside Allegiant Stadium
Video
NFL reportedly intends to give all players the choice to sit out the entire 2020 season
Betting odds on PGA’s Workday Charity Golf Tournament beginning Thursday
Lights pick up MLS player Rashawn Dally from Cincinnati
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
What’s Cool at School
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Stay Well
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Jackson is this week’s Pet Project
Top Stories
Designer Robin Harris on being fashionably safe
Video
Southwest Medical on maintaining your health care routine
Video
The new show Tough-as-Nails premieres Wednesday night
Video
Dawn’s Corner shares the 4 items you need for summer
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE: 8 News Now will carry live coverage of the special session
cane
Elderly woman attacked from behind with own cane in New York
Trending Stories
Las Vegas Priest tests positive for COVID-19
NEW: State reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 603 cases
Parents, teachers and students sound off ahead of final vote on CCSD reopening plan
Video
What to expect if you test positive for COVID-19
Video
DATA: Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic