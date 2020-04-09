Skip to content
Employee at a Goodwill of Southern Nevada tests positive for COVID-19
UPDATED: Las Vegas sees numerous coronavirus-related cancellations, postponements and closures
United States Postal Service responds to COVID-19
EASTER LIST: Virtual egg hunts, online church services, special food offers and more
Rain keeps threatening, but can’t deliver
On the lookout for more rain
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020
IQAir: Los Angeles has lowest pollution in the world
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday, April 6, 2020
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, April 4
Aviators to honor purchased tickets for postponed games
UFC wants to host fights on a ‘private island’
Classic Golden Knights games reairing on AT&T SportsNet April 7-15
Vegas Golden Knights’ AHL team signs free agent defenseman Zack Hayes
Runnin’ for Glory: 30 years later
Keep your hair ready & healthy with celebrity stylist Justin Anderson
Disney+ hits 50 million subscribers after five months
Michael’s on how to make a no-sew face mask
Clean and sanitize your home or business with Zerorez
Dr. Nash shares her weight loss secrets
Las Vegas Sands donates 2 million masks to Nevada and New York
BREAKING: Police investigating homicide near Rampart and Lake Mead
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force update for April 9
Stimulus check calculator: How much will I receive? When will I get it?
LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus task force update for April 9
First round of coronavirus stimulus checks on the way
Governor Sisolak signs new directive, further expanding social distancing guidelines
UPDATE: Police investigating homicide near Rampart and Lake Mead Boulevard
Clark County lines up help before predicted April 17 peak, Nevada 211 hotline available
