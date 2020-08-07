Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
96°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Buddy Check 8: Stay up-to-date on self-exams and annual mammograms
Video
Top Stories
Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Las Vegas
Nevada Board of Regents Chief of Staff shuts down female board member, threatens to ‘man speak’ to silence her
Video
Last-minute change for some charter schools before school year starts
Video
Las Vegas man pleads guilty in attempt to buy 10 semi-automatic rifles for another person
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday evening, Aug. 7, 2020
Video
Top Stories
A cooler August day
Video
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday evening, August 6, 2020
Video
It’s the “non-soon” season for us
Video
Less smoke and less heat
Video
Counting on the winds to clear the smoke
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Vegas dominates St. Louis 6-4, one win from West’s top seed
3 Raiders opt out of upcoming NFL season
Video
UNLV-Iowa St. football game rescheduled to 2030
Two Raiders’ players placed on Covid-19 Reserve list
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Keeping it cool, clean, & simple with Buenos Aires Air Conditioning & Heating
Video
Top Stories
Homemade lunchables from Smith’s Food & Drug
Video
Can Covid affect your rental cancellation refund?
Video
VGK takes on the defending Stanley Cup Champions St. Louis
Video
The Oyster Bar at Palace Station is a Vegas institution
Video
En Español
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
buddy check 8
Buddy Check 8: Stay up-to-date on self-exams and annual mammograms
Video
Trending Stories
Clark, 7 other counties at elevated COVID-19 transmission risk
Video
Buffets gone forever? Caesars says yes, as merger changes Strip icon
Video
Las Vegas man pleads guilty in attempt to buy 10 semi-automatic rifles for another person
Last-minute change for some charter schools before school year starts
Video
MGM Resorts rolls out ‘Viva Las Office’ package at Bellagio and Aria for working travelers
Video