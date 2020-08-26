Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
107°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
WATCH – Night 3 of the Republican National Convention
Live
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Laura intensifies into ‘catastrophic’ Category 4
Live
5K fundraiser planned to benefit Officer Shay Mikalonis
BetMGM, Station Casinos to refund impacted bets after NBA postpones playoff games
Nevada health officials continue to recommend COVID-19 testing for close contacts, despite sudden change in CDC guidance
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
‘Hunting’ Hurricane Laura as the Category 4 storm prepares to slam into Louisiana, Texas
Live
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning
Video
Top Stories
Some Texans choosing to stay in homes, ride out hurricane
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 25th
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday mornng
Video
Another excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas valley
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
BetMGM, Station Casinos to refund impacted bets after NBA postpones playoff games
WATCH: Knights prep for Game 3 with series tied
Lights FC beat Orange County SC 3-1 on National TV
Video
Game 2: Canucks even series with 5-2 win
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Chatting with the host of Love Island Arielle Vandenberg
Video
Top Stories
Healthy back to schools meals and snacks
Video
Making our own beauty products with the Beauty Guru
Video
Telephones for the hard of hearing with Relay Nevada
Video
Finra on protecting your finances in the age of Covid-19
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Drive for Education
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Brewers
Report: Brewers boycott game against Cincinnati Reds
Don't Miss
BACK TO SCHOOL: CCSD Digital Family Guide for 2020-2021 school year, direct link here
Outreach continues as thousands of CCSD students still need internet, devices
Video
2nd day of distance learning goes smoother, but families are still trying to adapt
Video
CCSD issues guidance for recording classes as parents continue adjusting to distance learning
Video
Teachers react to first day of school and virtual learning
Video
Spring Valley High School had ‘plan b’ in place to deal with Canvas issues; students say it felt like a ‘normal first day of school’
Video
School year kicks off with technical glitches as teachers, parents report Canvas outage
Video
Trending Stories
I-Team: “I wanna get drunk, play tourist,” text and video is evidence against parents in crash that killed toddler
Video
Henderson man accused of using COVID-19 funds to buy $400K home
UPDATE: Child identified in fiery crash on I-15 NB ramp to US 95
Video
17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha
NEW: 20 new COVID-19 deaths reported as Nevada sees downward trend of cases