Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
107°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Do you know how to tie a bow-tie? Let our Nate Tannenbaum show you!
Top Stories
26 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico
Cheers! It’s National Red Wine Day
Animal Control removes 46 pets from home
CCSD, union to meet Wednesday afternoon
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Hot August days still sizzling
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, August 27th
Top Stories
Extra hot temps aren’t budging
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, August 26th
More heat warnings start the week
A slight break in the heat
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Two-Minute Sports, Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019
Top Stories
Former UNLV football great Mike Thomas dies at 66
Takeover off LV Strip, Oyo Hotels buys Hooters Resort
UNLV expectations high on the gridiron for 2019
Two-Minute Sportscast, Monday August 26, 2019
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Doing Labor Day right at Wet Republic Ultra Pool
Top Stories
Modernized old school gaming
Top Stories
Holiday party booking tips with Tuscany Suites & Casino
Autumn health & beauty
Celebrating National Dog Day with the cast from “Opium”
The good, the bad and the ugly of food
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
bow-tie
Do you know how to tie a bow-tie? Let our Nate Tannenbaum show you!
Trending Stories
Do you know how to tie a bow-tie? Let our Nate Tannenbaum show you!
26 killed in fiery attack on bar in southern Mexico
Cheers! It’s National Red Wine Day
Animal Control removes 46 pets from home
CCSD, union to meet Wednesday afternoon