Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Culinary Union flyer sparks responses from Sanders, Warren campaigns
Video
REMARKABLE WOMEN: Anchor Denise Valdez highlights humanitarian and comedian Ellen Degeneres
Video
Nevada’s first preschool for visually-impaired children opens in Henderson
Video
MISSING: Metro Police seek public’s assistance locating missing endangered girl
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, February 12th
Video
Top Stories
Enjoy lighter winds and normal temps for a change
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Feb. 11th
Video
Extra cool winds for Tuesday
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, February 10th
Video
SCARY: Planes wobble in the wind at airports in Europe
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
Big Race – Daytona
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Kurt Busch talks Daytona 500 and Las Vegas NASCAR races
Video
Top Stories
2 Min Sports: Wednesday Feb. 12
Video
Oxford-Educated Attorney promotes boxing in Las Vegas with Richard Steele
Video
Fiala has goal, 2 assists, as Wild beat Golden Knights 4-0
Remembering Jerry Tarkanian, 5 years since his death
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Health driven dining at True Food Kitchen
Video
Top Stories
Dog diagnosed with terminal illness fulfilling his dreams
Video
Look years younger in just one hours with VJazzy Wellness
Video
Original Valentine’s Day gift ideas
Video
Zerorez can take you back to clean for 2020
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
MISSING: Metro Police seek public’s assistance locating missing endangered girl
blues
Blues player suffers cardiac episode, heart doctor weighs in
Video
STL fans react after Blues player suffers cardiac episode on bench
Video
Trending Stories
Police union president elaborates on complaint regarding work hours during NFL Draft
Video
Events: Vice President, Democratic presidential candidates in Las Vegas Valley before Nevada caucus
MISSING: Metro Police seek public’s assistance locating missing endangered girl
Local artist designs mural for Kobe Bryant
Video
CDC confirms 14th coronavirus case in US is person in San Diego