Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Lincoln County residents express concern ahead of “Storm Area 51” event
Top Stories
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for UNLV’s new campus luxury-style apartments
Man facing lewdness charges told police he wanted a girlfriend
Bullhead City Police investigating serious situation at Lowes; store was evacuated
Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available
Top Stories
Get ready for more heat this week
Top Stories
A short break in the heat this weekend
July hottest month ever for Earth
Staying safe in the extreme heat today
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Web Extra: Aviators to host AAA Title Game in 2020
Top Stories
Web Extra: MLB All-Star Matt Harvey talks to 8 News Now
Triple-A names Las Vegas Ballpark host of 2020 national championship
DRONE VIDEO: Allegiant Stadium update
Web Extra: Joe Yanarella of Bleacher Report on new sports venture with Caesars Palace
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Def Leppard begins their Vegas residency
Top Stories
A behind the scenes look at The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Aerobics are back with HIGH fitness
Antiques, gifts & more at Bella Marketplace
Celebrating the release of Abbey Road
Art in the sky
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
bleacher report
Web Extra: Joe Yanarella of Bleacher Report on new sports venture with Caesars Palace
Web Extra: Adam Lefkoe talks new sports venture in Las Vegas
Trending Stories
Lincoln County residents express concern ahead of “Storm Area 51” event
Man facing lewdness charges told police he wanted a girlfriend
Bullhead City Police investigating serious situation at Lowes; store was evacuated
Excessive heat warning issued, cooling stations available
Hard Rock Hotel to close for 2020 renovations; it’s transforming into Virgin Hotel Las Vegas