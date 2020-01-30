Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Parents accused of leaving baby in North Las Vegas dumpster released from jail
Top Stories
43rd stamp in USPS Black Heritage series honors Gwen Ifill, one of the nation’s most esteemed journalists
Dating apps face US inquiry over underage use, sex offenders
McCarran International Airport parking rates set to go up
AP Exclusive: Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, January 29th
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, Jan. 29. 2020
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, January 28th
An easy day before the gusty winds return
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, January 27th
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Crash victim Altobelli touched many on the baseball diamond
Top Stories
UNLV football player suffers heart attack during practice
Golden Knights announce Fan Fest 2020 Downtown Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights name Steve Spott as new assistant coach
Bishop Gorman announces new head football coach
Community
Community
Super Recycle
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Kendall chats it up with members of Foreigner
Top Stories
CJ’s big dream
Top Stories
Helpful parent hacks
Super beer party with the Hofbrauhaus
Big Game betting with The Cosmopolitan
The Mecum Motorcycle auction is happening at the South Point
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Black Heritage
43rd stamp in USPS Black Heritage series honors Gwen Ifill, one of the nation’s most esteemed journalists
Trending Stories
Death Valley National Park to host Dark Sky Festival in February
BREAKING: World Health Organization declares global health emergency over virus from China
McCarran International Airport parking rates set to go up
Clark County resident tested for coronavirus in isolation after return from China
UPDATE: Suspected driver found in deadly hit-and-run crash, cooperating with police