North Las Vegas police seek public’s help in June 20 homicide investigation
Spring Valley High School had ‘plan b’ in place to deal with Canvas issues; students say it felt like a ‘normal first day of school’
Alpine Motel owner faces strict conditions as court hearing nears
Jerry Falwell Jr. denies reports that he’s leaving Liberty University
76 pedestrians, 237 motorists ticketed in Henderson safety enforcement
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning
Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, August 20th
August 2020 is the hottest on record and it’s not over
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Thursday morning, August 20, 2020
Hunter Renfrow, mic’ed up at Raiders training camp
Raiders’ DB Jonathan Abram set for break-out sophomore season
ESPN, Caesars Entertainment debut new 4K Las Vegas studio
Lights FC play on national TV Tuesday
Entertainment on the strip is still happening at Rose. Rabbit. Lie
Going “All In” for National Aviation Week
Engineering for Kids is inspiring the next generation
Rupaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue
Chef Nanny Bubby shares her recipe for Harvey Wallbanger Cake
Beverly Kiewert
Woman enters neighbor’s home, shoots and kills him, police say
Don't Miss
BACK TO SCHOOL: CCSD Digital Family Guide for 2020-2021 school year, direct link here
Spring Valley High School had ‘plan b’ in place to deal with Canvas issues; students say it felt like a ‘normal first day of school’
School year kicks off with technical glitches as teachers, parents report Canvas outage
Nevada State College at 75% online instruction as classes begin
CCSD school buses providing wi-fi hotspots
Lunchtime! Everyone’s favorite school hour just became your problem
Parents, students step into challenging year with virtual learning
Trending Stories
NEW: Nevada reaches 1,200 COVID-19 deaths, state and county report low single-day case increase
School year kicks off with technical glitches as teachers, parents report Canvas outage
Woman enters neighbor’s home, shoots and kills him, police say
Scott Peterson death sentence overturned, but conviction stands
National Guard called out after Wisconsin police shoot Black man, Jacob Blake