KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
69°
Top Stories
Pinkbox donates doughnuts to community’s first responders amid coronavirus pandemic
Mexican man becomes 1st in immigration detention to test positive for COVID-19
Dow surges 2,000 points, its biggest-ever point gain
Video
Ford working with 3M, GE to make ventilators
Top Stories
Nice sunshine, but breezy winds sticking around
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, March 23rd
Video
Top Stories
A rainy start to the week
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, March 20th
Video
Look for the rainbows
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, March 19th
Video
Top Stories
Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday March 24, 2020
Video
Top Stories
2020 Tokyo Olympics reportedly postponed until 2021
Video
Golden Knights game simulations leads to victories
Video
Foley donates six figures to T-Mobile Arena workers during pandemic
Video
Former Durango High star named UNLV women’s head basketball coach
Top Stories
Workouts from home with Crossfit Modulus
Video
Top Stories
Stretching your dollar during these stressful financial times
Video
Top Stories
Immaculate Restoration is always giving back
Video
Functional Medicine Expert Dr. Ian on stress relieving exercises
Video
‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood tests positive for coronavirus
Raw Fitness on staying fit during isolation
Video
Dow surges 2,000 points, its biggest-ever point gain
Trump hopes country will be reopened by Easter amid outbreak
Nevada COVID-19 cases rise to 278
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
betty lane
VIDEO: Una persona y un perro mueren en incendio al noreste de Las Vegas
Video
Class action lawsuit filed in Las Vegas blames China for COVID-19 outbreak
Video
DHHS: Nevada reports 4 deaths and 55 new positive coronavirus cases
Nevada COVID-19 cases rise to 278
LIST: Stores offering senior shopping hours
Subcontractor worker for Resorts World tests positive for COVID-19