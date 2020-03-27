Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
DETR: Nevada sees record unemployment claims with 92,298
Breaking News
President Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus relief bill
Breaking News
NHP UPDATE: NHP trooper dies after shooting in White Pine County, suspect at large
ben jenkins
Sisolak orders flags to half staff in honor of fallen NHP Sergeant
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Total Wine among businesses issued emergency suspensions in Clark County
UPDATE: 100+ COVID-19 cases reported in Nevada in 24 hours
MGM Resorts CEO posts video message to employees, donations push employee relief fund to $4M
Video
Sisolak orders flags to half staff in honor of fallen NHP Sergeant
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following shooting that killed NHP trooper in White Pine County
Video