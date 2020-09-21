Bellagio Resort

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Clark County extends smoke advisory through Sept. 24
Top Stories
702 Raider Nation Las Vegas celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
Raiders coming to Las Vegas helps NFL and the city forge relationship after decades of being apart
Video
‘The Main Event’ city returns: Preview to the Raiders season opener
Video
I-Team: Nonprofit group behind official-looking mailer to register voters
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Storm surge warning issued for Texas, Louisiana coasts ahead of Beta
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Greg Abbott issues Disaster Declaration for 29 Texas counties ahead of Tropical Storm Beta
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sep. 21, 2020
Video
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday morning, September 18, 2020
Video
Hurricane Teddy strengthens to Category 4 storm; Tropical Depression 22 forms in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, September 17th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
702 Raider Nation Las Vegas celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
Raiders win home opener 34-24 over Saints to go 2-0 on season
PHOTOS: Raider Nation gears up for first home game in Las Vegas
Video
DeChambeau bombs away, pulls away to win US Open
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day
Video
Top Stories
Discussing prostate cancer Urology Specialists of Nevada
Video
The grand opening of AREA15 is finally here!
Video
How to choose the correct attorney
Video
Getting the backstage experience at The Hard Rock Cafe
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Bellagio Resort
Bellagio Resort creates enchanted ‘Into The Woods’ experience with conservatory’s autumn display
Video
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: Raider Nation celebrates first home game in Las Vegas
Video
702 Raider Nation Las Vegas celebrates as bars open just in time for Raiders’ first home game
Video
Raiders coming to Las Vegas helps NFL and the city forge relationship after decades of being apart
Video
‘The Main Event’ city returns: Preview to the Raiders season opener
Video
Fans show up outside Allegiant Stadium to support Raiders for season opener
Video
Raiders win home opener 34-24 over Saints to go 2-0 on season
Raiders eager to show off new digs in Vegas debut vs. Saints
Video
Trending Stories
‘No Mask Nevada’ protest near Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Las Vegas home
Video
Police: SUV driver leaves crash scene, gets into second crash and dies
Video
Gilley’s Saloon fined $6K for noncompliance with state directives for COVID-19
Fans show up outside Allegiant Stadium to support Raiders for season opener
Video
Tribute to Constitution spelled out in rocks on US 50 in Nevada
Video