beirut
WATCH: Massive explosion rocks Lebanon’s capital Beirut, 50 dead, thousands injured
Video
Trending Stories
Clark County passes emergency ordinance banning housing discrimination in response to COVID-19
NEW: Nevada reports 15 COVID-19-related deaths for second consecutive day
Video
Clark County hosting government surplus vehicle, airport lost and found online auctions this week
Gallery
UPDATE: 2 teen girls killed in crosswalk by suspected impaired driver
Video
Las Vegas man arrested on unemployment fraud charges