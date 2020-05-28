Skip to content
Boston Marathon canceled, will be held virtually amid COVID-19 pandemic
Study: COVID-19 can stay airborne for hours; CDC recommends increasing air flow
Raiders resign TE Paul Butler
HEARTWARMING: Little girl thanks trooper, wants hug after crash
Chris Maathuis with Raiders President Mark Badain on 8NewsNow Broadcast Partnership
Near record-setting heat for May hits Las Vegas valley
Stuck in a May heatwave
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 27th
Too much heat too soon
Heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures in the valley
Raiders resign TE Paul Butler
Chris Maathuis with Raiders President Mark Badain on 8NewsNow Broadcast Partnership
Raiders Fan Day, live from Allegiant Stadium and Raiders Practice Facility
UNLV Athletics shatters academic records
NHL Awards announced, Bruins head the list
How Nevada State Bank is helping small businesses
How Deville Realty can help you sell your home
Southwest Medical discusses “the new normal” for health care
Kendall tries his hand at Raiders trivia
London Brown has gone from an American dream to “American Soul”
All Custom Iron on safety upgrades for your pool
UPDATE: President Trump escalates war on Twitter, signs executive order challenging social media protections
US coronavirus deaths surpass 100,000 as states continue reopening
basketball court
Splash pads, skate parks, sports courts reopening Friday in Las Vegas, but playgrounds will wait
President Trump escalates war on Twitter, signs executive order challenging social media protections
Sisolak: Nevada prepared to enter into Phase 2 of reopening May 29
HEARTWARMING: Little girl thanks trooper, wants hug after crash
Cowabunga Bay announces opening
Las Vegas casinos, resorts to reopen some properties June 4
