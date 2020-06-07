Skip to content
ballots
BREAKDOWN: A look at key races in Clark County’s primary election
Video
Trending Stories
NEW: Nevada COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 200 in 24-hour period, 4 new deaths reported
Video
NEW: Nevada COVID-19 cases increase by nearly 200 for second straight day, 1 new death reported
FBI looks for link between 2 ambush killings of officers
Instacart changes tip policy after complaints
Family of Officer Shay Mikalonis addresses the community, fundraising efforts underway