Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Border Report
Top Stories
I-Team: Civil lawsuits against Scott Gragson consolidated into one case
Top Stories
Hostess gets creative and bold with ‘Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies’
Las Vegas named best destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties
I-Team: Business owners in Rachel, area near town of Hiko say ‘Storm Area 51’ festival plans are still a go
Lawsuit claims former Raiders player Antonio Brown raped trainer
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, Sept. 10, 2019
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, September 9th
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019
Dorian makes landfall in Nova Scotia
Losing the 100s next week
Rainy weather, lightning moves through Las Vegas valley
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Las Vegas Aviators launch new Hispanic social media channels
Top Stories
Web Extra: QB Derek Carr talks to media after Raiders beat Broncos
Web Extra: Raiders Coach Jon Gruden talks to media after win over Broncos
Two-Minute Sports; Monday September 9
Rafael Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam title at U.S. Open
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Cyber Security Tips
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
The stars were out at the 6th Annual Rise Up Gala
Top Stories
Thunder from Down Under heats up the strip
Top Stories
Cuts for a cause this Sunday
Back of the House Brawl is the ultimate cooking competition
Tea, trends & tranquility to benefit Help of Southern Nevada
Legendary running back Ickey Woods returns to UNLV
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
bachelor
Las Vegas named best destination for bachelor and bachelorette parties
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Missing girl has been found
Lawsuit claims former Raiders player Antonio Brown raped trainer
Hostess gets creative and bold with ‘Peanut Butter and Pickle Sandwich Twinkies’
Update: 19-year-old shot and killed in North Las Vegas was UNLV student
I-Team: Business owners in Rachel, area near town of Hiko say ‘Storm Area 51’ festival plans are still a go