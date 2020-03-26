Skip to content
Top Stories
CCSD, ESEA agreement allows support professionals to donate sick leave
Nevada jobless claims jump 38 times higher than a normal week
Video
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Video
Jon “Bones” Jones arrested for DWI
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Calmer winds, but extra cool
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, March 25th
Video
Top Stories
A gusty dusty Wednesday
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, March 24th
Video
Nice sunshine, but breezy winds sticking around
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, March 23rd
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
The Masters
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Jon “Bones” Jones arrested for DWI
Top Stories
NHL postpones Las Vegas Awards Show, other events
Gold medalist, Green Valley HS alum puts Olympic postponement in perspective
Video
Two-Minute Sports: Tuesday March 24, 2020
Video
2020 Tokyo Olympics reportedly postponed until 2021
Video
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Preventing disease and promoting health with Immunize Nevada
Video
Top Stories
Multicare Group on getting the right healthcare coverage for your employees
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Nash on combating the coronavirus and immune systems
Video
Masks and treatments on Lifestyle with Lindsey
Video
Workouts from home with Crossfit Modulus
Video
Stretching your dollar during these stressful financial times
Video
awards show
NHL postpones Las Vegas Awards Show, other events
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
Video
SNHD: 4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Clark County, including a man in his 30s, 15 new cases statewide
Metro rolls out online service for concealed weapons permit
UPDATE: Body with injuries found at Silverado Ranch Park, police investigating
Video
Curbside alcohol sales allowed under new Las Vegas plan