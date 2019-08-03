Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
104°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
O’Rourke saddened by attack in hometown El Paso
Top Stories
Nevada sheriff: Robbers got over $200,000 in ATM robbery
Democratic White House hopefuls target labor at Nevada forum
Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas
MGM announces resort fees increase
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day forecast – Friday, Aug., 2, 2019
Top Stories
Sunny skies ahead in Friday’s forecast
Top Stories
A sticky start to August
Nate’s 7-Day forecast
Flash flood warning in effect until 5:30 p.m. for Las Vegas valley
A stormy last day of July
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Baseball
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
NBA
NCAA Football
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Basketball
UNLV Football
Top Stories
Ex-UFC fighter War Machine is getting married despite serving life sentence, according to TMZ
Top Stories
Fans with ‘Trump 2020’ banner escorted out of Orioles game
REPORT: Henderson tried to get Arizona Diamondbacks to relocate
Parker scores 16 in return, Sparks beat Aces 76-68
Las Vegas Ballpark’s growing food sensation, ‘Fly Dog’
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
“Got Cancer” is giving children strength who have cancer diagnosis
Top Stories
Boulder City “Best Dam Restaurant Week” kicks off this Sunday
Top Stories
Celebrating National Beer Day with Rí Rá
Chicago: a musical vaudeville
Eric Palacios & Assoc. on young people accruing debt
The Story Pirates are sketch comedy for kids
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
August
Democratic White House hopefuls target labor at Nevada forum
Trending Stories
O’Rourke saddened by attack in hometown El Paso
Driver dies in fiery North Las Vegas overnight crash
Officials say multiple people were killed in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas
2 teens shot, killed in a home near Grand Teton and Hualapai
SNHD: Most of valley at risk of coming in contact with mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus