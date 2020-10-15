Skip to content
assistance
Clark County launches website where people can apply for housing, utilities assistance
Henderson police responding to incident on Sunset Road and Stephanie Street, avoid the area
‘We have nowhere to go’: Family of 8 faces eviction crunch
Video
Man with Las Vegas ties indicted in $6.1M investor fraud scheme
10 people facing federal charges in fraudulent jobless scams totaling $1.2M in unemployment benefits
Video
Henderson PD: Attempted kidnapping, police chase led up to officer-involved shooting; no officers injured
Video