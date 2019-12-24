Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Clark County Fire Station celebrates Christmas with party benefiting nonprofit
Top Stories
Luxor Hotel: New artifacts and technologies coming to Titanic exhibit
Metro’s new Summerlin Area Command begins watch next month
TRAVEL ALERT: McCarran’s Terminal 3 Economy Lot has reached capacity; airport has 14 consecutive months of passenger growth
Coroner identifies victims of deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Wrapping up the rain for Christmas Eve
Top Stories
Rain and snow delivery for Christmas week
Top Stories
Police: 69-vehicle pileup in Virginia leaves dozens injured
VIDEO: Saturday’s winter solstice captured through timelapse of world’s weather pattern
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, December 20th
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Bellemare, Kadri score twice, Avalanche beat Vegas 7-3
Top Stories
Knights win 3-1 over rival San Jose Sharks
Raiders keep playoff hopes alive with victory over Chargers
Knights fall in overtime to Canucks, 5-4
Knights ‘New Guy’ flourishing in Vegas confines
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Entertainment
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Best gifts for guys
Top Stories
Shop for the season at the Boulevard Mall
Top Stories
Toys that teach
Rules for regifting
The art of gift wrapping with the 99 Cents Only Store
Raw Fitness on giving the gift of wellness
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Follow Santa during global journey with NORAD’s famous tracker
Artifacts
Luxor Hotel: New artifacts and technologies coming to Titanic exhibit
Trending Stories
Follow Santa during global journey with NORAD’s famous tracker
Coroner identifies victims of deadly Alpine Motel Apartments fire
DRIVER ALERT: Snow chain and 4×4 drive restrictions in place at Mt. Charleston
What is this? Las Vegas resident captures video of what he believes is a UFO
Las Vegas is ranked among list of rudest cities in America