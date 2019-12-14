Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
Police: 6-vehicle injury crash shuts down north and southbound lanes at Maryland Pkwy, St. Rose Pkwy
Top Stories
At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option
2019’s most mispronounced words include ‘Greta Thunberg,’ ‘Pete Buttigieg’
Pepsi to launch a new coffee-infused cola
Greta Thunberg apologizes for ‘against the wall’ comment
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Dec. 13th
Top Stories
We need wind to sweep out the haze
Top Stories
The clouds just seem endless
Sun breaking free of the clouds
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 10th
Clouds will fill our skies today
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Pacioretty scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 3-2
Top Stories
New UNLV head football coach Marcus Arroyo arrives in Las Vegas
MLB, union agree to opioid testing; marijuana removed as ‘drug of abuse’
My cause, my cleats allows players to express
4 UNR football players suspended for fight during rival game; looking for fans involved
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Gr8 Toy Drive
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Entertainment
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Holiday toy drive at Findlay Toyota
Top Stories
Cowboy comedy with John Wesley Austin
Top Stories
Open Enrollment Call 8 Phone Bank
Horse Soldier Bourbon with holiday cocktails
Paying off credit card debt with Attorney Eric Palacios
Treat Yourself with the top 5 tech gifts
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
“Countdown to 2020” sponsored in part by:
Army-Navy game
At Army-Navy game, Trump touts new pro sports option
Trending Stories
Man stolen as a baby found living in Michigan 55 years after crime
Parents, teachers from second CCSD school express concerns with principal
Authorities recover body of 6-year-old Arizona girl swept away by creek
Henderson Police investigate 3rd officer involved shooting this week
Police: 6-vehicle injury crash shuts down north and southbound lanes at Maryland Pkwy, St. Rose Pkwy