Arizona department of public safety

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Cities nationwide preparing to commemorate 9/11
Video
Top Stories
I-Team: Detailed hospital COVID-19 numbers accidentally released
Video
Loved ones gather to remember Lesly Palacio, demand justice for her death
Video
CCSD Trustees vote to rescind Kit Carson Elementary School’s name
Man charged with arson lives at Downtown motel he set fire at, trapping one
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, Sept. 10th
Video
Top Stories
Make the most of these cooler days
Video
Top Stories
12-year-old boy, grandma die in Oregon wildfire
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 9th
Video
These cooler temps will make you smile
Video
Widespread damage as high winds batter Las Vegas valley
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
Only on 8: Exclusive tour of UNLV Football’s new home at Allegiant Stadium
Video
Big Game Bound Week 1: Kicking off Season 2 with new NFL analyst
Video
AP Pro Picks for opening week of NFL season
Game 3: Stars score 31 seconds into overtime, take 2-1 series lead over Knights
Video
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Touring the virtual reality adventure “Undersea Explorer”
Video
Top Stories
Shop and donate at La Bonita to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Video
Unveiling the 2021 Cadillac Escalade at Findlay Cadillac
Video
Fabio the cat needs a forever home
Video
Discussing work furloughs and medicare with Southwest Medical
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Arizona department of public safety
‘Operation Home Alone 2’: Five suspected child predators arrested, including former detective
Gallery
Don't Miss
Allegiant Stadium to make history as first cashless American professional sports venue
AP Pro Picks for opening week of NFL season
Raiders Injury Report for Sunday game at Carolina
Raiders ready for season debut in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Raiders announce team captains for 2020 season
Raiders adjusting to protocol restrictions amid season opener
Video
Raiders release depth chart for start of 2020 season
Trending Stories
Loved ones gather to remember Lesly Palacio, demand justice for her death
Video
Neighbor of suspect in Lesly Palacio’s death says Rangel family left home
Video
Lesly Palacio’s body found near Valley of Fire; murder suspect identified in case
Video
Former Las Vegas bank manager pleads guilty to stealing $1.2M from government programs
I-Team: Detailed hospital COVID-19 numbers accidentally released
Video