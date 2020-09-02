antibodies

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Coronavirus
Local News
Political News
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Mexican consulates in US emphasizing workers’ rights this week
Video
Top Stories
CCSD parents discuss distance learning challenges, suggest changes at virtual meeting with Jara
Video
Barricade situation on the Strip closes Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana and Mandalay Bay
‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas’ sign shines with ‘Lights of Hope’ to support Nevadans touched by cancer
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews after receiving Super Bowl ring
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
PHOTOS: First snow falls in Colorado on first day of meteorological fall
Gallery
Top Stories
Tuesday is first non-triple-digit day since July 1
Video
Top Stories
A very brief break from 100s
Video
Where Do Birds Go During a Hurricane?
Video
Keep watering at night with our hot September days
Video
Watch: Wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Hurricane Katrina
Live
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Game 5: Knights hope to wrap up series against Canucks
Video
Lights FC sign 11 year MLS veteran Quincy Amarikwa
It’s Transaction Tuesday for Raiders
Knights to open T-Mobile Arena for private viewing parties
En Español
JOB BOARD
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Erick Morillo, ‘I Like to Move It’ DJ, found dead at 49
Top Stories
Opinion-free newscast ‘NewsNation’ set to debut tonight on cable television
Video
Video: The Tea Terrace brings British custom to the Southwest valley
Video
Nexstar CEO Perry Sook, NewsNation team ring NASDAQ closing bell
Video
Chatting poolside with Katy Perry
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Hispanic Heritage Month
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
antibodies
Large antibody study offers hope for Coronavirus vaccine efforts
Don't Miss
BACK TO SCHOOL: CCSD Digital Family Guide for 2020-2021 school year, direct link here
CCSD teachers continue adapting to distance learning, unexpected challenges
Video
Legal Aid Center shares education rights while special needs students face challenges
Video
Outreach continues as thousands of CCSD students still need internet, devices
Video
2nd day of distance learning goes smoother, but families are still trying to adapt
Video
CCSD issues guidance for recording classes as parents continue adjusting to distance learning
Video
Teachers react to first day of school and virtual learning
Video
Trending Stories
New CDC report shows 94% of COVID-19 deaths in US had contributing conditions
Golden Knights owner Bill Foley issues apology, addresses letter from president of Metro’s police union
Video
Walmart launching new membership program Sept. 15
Video
Verizon hiring nearly 1,000 work-from-home positions
Video
Barricade situation on the Strip closes Las Vegas Boulevard between Tropicana and Mandalay Bay