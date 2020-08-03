American Workers

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
107°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
News
I-Team
National News
Political News
2020 Election interviews
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Impairment suspected in fatal crash on Las Vegas Strip that left teen dead
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Sisolak signs Assembly Bill 4, which is special session elections legislation
Coroner identifies man stabbed, killed after argument in Las Vegas
Coroner identifies elderly father who was allegedly strangled by son
Video
Coroner identifies victims found shot, killed in SUV near downtown Las Vegas
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
A hot and smoky start to August
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 31st
Video
Top Stories
Bye-bye sizzling July!
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, July 30th
Video
Big heat to finish July
Video
Temps keep climbing this week
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Knights ready to restart in Edmonton
Raiders Monday Transactions
Lights prep for game Saturday, National TV game later this month
Raiders to play season in Allegiant Stadium without fans
Video
Community
Community
Destination Nevada
Morning Cup of Joe
Buddy Check
Pledge
Stay Well
What’s Cool at School
Acts of Kindness
Living Green
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Rooting for the VGK from The Linq Promenade’s Minus5 ICEBAR
Video
Top Stories
New music from Walshy Fire and Jels Quiah
Video
Escape the triple digit heat inside the ICEBAR at the Linq Promenade
Video
Clean air & quality care with Buenos Aires Air Conditioning & Heating
Video
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses the upcoming changes to unemployment benefits
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
American Workers
President meets with US Tech Workers nonprofit to discuss hiring more Americans for tech jobs, fires TVA chair
Video
Trending Stories
WATCH NOW: Gov. Sisolak provides update on COVID-19 response efforts
Live
Gov. Sisolak signs Assembly Bill 4, which is special session elections legislation
Downtown Summerlin announces 11 new stores, restaurants
Las Vegas man arrested on unemployment fraud charges
Pres. Trump says he’s ‘suing Nevada’ over recent passage of voter rights bill
Video