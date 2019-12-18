alerta de viaje

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
Mystery Wire
National News
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
Vegas NYE
Top Stories
More than 2K holiday meal boxes dropped off at Las Vegas area schools
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in Oregon shopping center stabbing
Caught on Camera: Cop car misses deer running across road
Man stuffs shrimp down pants in California grocery thefts
Sword and Shield: NFL apologizes to Raiders about Carr call in Jaguars game
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, 2019
Top Stories
Nate’s 7-Day Forecast – Monday morning, Dec. 16, 2019
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, Dec. 13th
We need wind to sweep out the haze
The clouds just seem endless
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Raiders
Sports Betting
The Big Game
UNLV Sports
Top Stories
Nosek helps Vegas get first regulation win over Wild, 3-2
Top Stories
Raiders fan shares the raw emotion felt after team’s devastating Oakland finale
Sword & Shield: No happy ending to Raiders’ six decades in Oakland
Vegas Baseball Buddies to host free clinics at Las Vegas Ballpark
4 UNLV football players suspended, 1 reprimanded after violating Mountain West sportsmanship rule
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Gr8 Toy Drive
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
The Mel Robbins Show
Calendar
Living Green
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Bonito Michoacan
Lola’s
TailG8 Treats
Top Stories
Upscale living at the Tropicana Palms
Top Stories
Sculpt the body you want with VJazzy Wellness
Top Stories
Holiday dining at the House of Blues and The Foundation Room
The power of wow with Zappos
Gifts on a time crunch
Spinning into the new year
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Top Stories
Michael Buble Concert
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump
alerta de viaje
Alerta de viaje para México por cifras alarmantes de criminalidad
Trending Stories
Police: Groom beaten to death at his own Los Angeles-area wedding
Coroner: Elderly man killed in grocery store parking lot identified
Live updates: House begins debate on voting on the two articles of impeachment
2 cowboy hat-wearing pigeons now in custody, 1 still at large
Man stolen as a baby found living in Michigan 55 years after crime