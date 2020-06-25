Skip to content
CCSD police arrest Clark High security officer on student sex charges
Top Stories
Resorts World Las Vegas confirms noose found at tower construction site
Gov. Sisolak announces ‘gradual lift’ on eviction moratorium, gives details on new rental assistance program
I-Team: Investigating Byron Williams’ in-custody death
Stopping the spread of COVID-19 in the Valley’s Hispanic community
Top Stories
Finding ways to beat the heat
Top Stories
Extra heat hangs on this week
Top Stories
Too much heat for early summer
Prepare for a long, hot week
Long, hotter days heading into summer
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 18th
Top Stories
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021
VIDEO: Time lapse of Allegiant Stadium construction
Rally planned to save Hey Reb! statue
Baseball planning 60 game season to begin in late July
Top Stories
Patrick & Pippa are sibling cats looking for a forever home
Top Stories
Protect your melanin with Black Girl Sunscreen
Boating is back with Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Virtual workouts and classes with local pro dancers
Summer 2020 essentials and must-haves
Resorts World Las Vegas confirms noose found at tower construction site
NEW: Nevada reports record-breaking day for positive COVID-19 cases, 497 new cases
Metro Police to discuss additional details of June 22 shooting of a sword-wielding man. No officers were injured.
aircraft
NORAD intercepts 2 Russian aircraft that came near Alaska
Gov. Sisolak announces ‘gradual lift’ on eviction moratorium, gives details on new rental assistance program
NEW: Nevada reports record-breaking day for positive COVID-19 cases, 497 new cases
New Las Vegas adults-only Circa resort releases photos of rooms, begins accepting reservations
Gov. Sisolak issues emergency directive making face masks mandatory in Nevada, effective Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list