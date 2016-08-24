Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
106°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Nevada Legislature
Political News
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Prepping for the Monsoon
Top Stories
Congress passes law to crack down on robocalls
Top Stories
Vital Vegas: Arizona Charlie’s changes, grasshopper invasion continues
Hacker gains access to 100 million Capital One credit card applications and accounts
Air conditioning companies working hard to keep Las Vegas comfortable
Vagos biker gang trial begins in Las Vegas 8 years after rival’s death
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Heat can be dangerous today
Top Stories
Sally’s Forecast: Sunday, July 28
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 26th
Severe thunderstorm spotted near Callville Bay at Lake Mead
Mountains stuck with a chance of thunderstorms
UPDATE: Flash flood warning CANCELED as storm fizzles
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Game On Vegas
Golden Knights
Baseball
Oakland Raiders
NCAA Football
NBA
Top Stories
One-on-one with Raiders owner Mark Davis
Top Stories
Catching up with running back Doug Martin
Top Stories
Raiders camp opens, expectations high in 2019
Web Extra: Golden Knights Deryk Engelland Talks New Contract
WNBA All-Star weekend begins in Las Vegas
Flyin’ High: Key Aviator players emerge with playoff push looming
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Living Green
Pool Patrol
Cyber Security Tips
GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
Calendar
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
Top Stories
The Red Cross needs your help
Top Stories
Kids eat free at the House of Blues
Top Stories
Master the “no-makeup” makeup look with expert Lynda Moore
Michelle Johnson is the Vegas First Lady of Jazz
Products with a social mission
The Red Cross needs blood donations
Contests
En Espanol
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8NN on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Adoption
Nevada man travels country to get shelter dogs adopted
AMR’s Home for the Holidays program helps 2-year-old find forever home
WEB EXTRA: Meet some of the Animal Foundation’s senior beauties
Adopt A Senior Pet Month: Exploring perks attached to adopting senior pets
Fairy godmother judge grants adoption wishes
More Adoption Headlines
Jesse is a young man with a real future. Will you be part of it?
Halloween brings special surprise for 3 children
Amazing family of 9 adopted children explain how they do it!
6-yr-old Zaiden has wheels, just no forever family
17-year-old Luis is a teenager in search of a family
7-yr-old Deja’ is a breath of fresh air!
Family of 5 siblings need some parents
Young teen Amiyah exudes confidence
13 year old Cherry is a star!
Group looking to adopt out desert tortoises in need of good homes