acuerdo comercial

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
103°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
Las Vegas City Manager Scott D. Adams retiring, last day will be Nov. 14
Top Stories
Education advocates send another letter to state leaders urging no cuts to CCSD school budget as special session starts
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen
Metro Police looking for 17-year-old girl missing since July 5
COVID-19 Response Team update: Hospitalizations continue to increase, clinical vaccination trials underway
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: What is wind shear and how does it affect hurricanes?
Video
Top Stories
A typically hot July day before the big weekend heat
Video
Top Stories
Bracing for the Storm: Avoiding flash flood danger
Video
Bracing for the Storm: How to become a weather spotter
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 7th
Video
Heat and wind bring challenges today
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Meet the new Raiderettes team
Henderson City Council approves $1.2 million funding increase for hockey arena
Video
How the postseason is likely to look for the Golden Knights
Chad Johnson hoping for shot with Raiders?
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Stay Well
Morning Cup of Joe
Destination Nevada
Living Green
Calendar
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
The new show Tough-as-Nails premieres Wednesday night
Video
Top Stories
Dawn’s Corner shares the 4 items you need for summer
Video
How a tech company is helping its users social distance
Video
Cereal nostalgia at The Cereal Killerz Kitchen
Video
Burger grilling tips with Smith’s Food & Drug
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
LIVE: Lawmakers will tackle state budget crisis in special session starting at 9 a.m.
acuerdo comercial
VIDEO: Trump y López Obrador firman nuevo acuerdo comercial
Video
Trending Stories
CCSD principal battling COVID-19 shares his story, urgent message
Video
NEW: Nevada’s hospitalizations on the rise as state conducts highest number of tests in last 24 hours
Video
NEW: Nevada sets new record for hospitalizations, reports nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases
Video
I-Team: Prosecutors say Metro detective broke the law for a love affair
Video
Report: Washington Redskins to remove Native American imagery