Top Stories
Noah’s Animal House founder named top 10 CNN Heroes finalist
Top Stories
Celebrating the Decades: Anchors challenged to #8in80 trivia to show off Las Vegas knowledge
Innovative program promotes women’s success in esports
LEVEL’s inaugural flight from Paris to Las Vegas arrives at McCarran
Remembering The Frontier, the Las Vegas Strip’s second resort
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, Oct. 30th
Top Stories
Shivering through the end of October
Top Stories
Wind gusts up to 63 mph recorded across the Valley; downed trees reported
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 29th
Quiet before the cold wind returns
Definitely too cold for late October
Top Stories
Web Extra: Knights Nate Schmidt talks about returning to practice
Top Stories
Canelo Alvarez and Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev’s Battle for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title
Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
Web Extra: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs talks football and community in Las Vegas
Raiders re-sign local linebacker Brandon Marshall
Top Stories
No tricks all treats at Pinkbox Donuts
Top Stories
Night at the Museum fundraiser
Top Stories
Step up your game at Level Up
Throwing a spooktacular party
Open enrollment begins this Friday
Smith’s is the one stop Halloween shop
8 in 80
Celebrating the Decades: Anchors challenged to #8in80 trivia to show off Las Vegas knowledge
Trending Stories
City of Las Vegas hiring firefighters amid shortage
8 ON YOUR SIDE: Homeowners hit with higher property tax and may not know it
LEVEL’s inaugural flight from Paris to Las Vegas arrives at McCarran
Woman accused of ramming RV into casino appears in court
UPDATE: Correctional officer killed in crash on US 95 identified