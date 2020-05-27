100mph+ speeders

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
AAA Warning: Most dangerous time of year for teen drivers
Top Stories
WATCH: Angry masked shoppers shout unmasked people out of grocery store
Biden calls Trump ‘an absolute fool’ for mocking masks during pandemic
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020
Video
Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Too much heat too soon
Video
Top Stories
Heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures in the valley
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 26th
Video
Las Vegas valley expected to hit 100 degrees today, even hotter in coming days
Video
Relax today before the big heat arrives
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 22nd
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
KLAS-TV named ‘A Proud Broadcast Partner’ of the Raiders, will air the most Raiders’ games
Video
Top Stories
Raiders Ambulance takes to the roadways
Runnin’ Rebel Donnie Tillman leaving UNLV, headed to New Mexico
Knights to reveal Henderson team name and logo Thursday
NHL Commissioner announces ‘Return to Play Plan’, Knights crowned Pacific Division Champs for 2019-2020 season
Video
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
London Brown has gone from an American dream to “American Soul”
Video
Top Stories
All Custom Iron on safety upgrades for your pool
Video
Top Stories
Hot the lake this summer with Boating Lake Mead
Video
Hometown Hits looks at former Bishop-Gorman tight end Brevin Jordan
Video
A patriotic car parade this Memorial Day at Skye Canyon
Video
Honoring our graduates at the Skye Canyon patriotic parade
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
KLAS-TV named ‘A Proud Broadcast Partner’ of the Raiders, will air the most Raiders’ games
100mph+ speeders
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Speeders doing 100mph+
Video
Trending Stories
Sisolak: Nevada prepared to enter into Phase 2 of reopening May 29
Video
Artist renderings reveal more details about the Las Vegas Strip’s newest megaresort
Mixed reactions from casino workers after Gaming Control Board meeting
Video
Gaming Control Board discusses smoking, face masks and COVID-19 testing in casinos
Video
Pahrump fire crews battling large structure fire
Video