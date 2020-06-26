100 Black Men

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
NDOT: Super-load departs Monday from North Las Vegas; travel delays expected on Highway 93
Top Stories
“Safe & Sane” fireworks sales start Sunday, last through July 4
Hard-hit tribe takes strict steps as virus surges in Arizona
CCSD proposal mixes in-person teaching with online learning for upcoming school year
Video
Man takes a swim in Bass Pro Shops aquarium, police work to identify him
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Thunderstorms, wind, and cooler temps to finish June
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 25th
Video
Top Stories
Finding ways to beat the heat
Video
Extra heat hangs on this week
Video
Too much heat for early summer
Video
Prepare for a long, hot week
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Henderson Silver Knights practice arena making progress
Video
UNLV Athletics pause student, athlete workouts after four test positive for COVID-19
The Raider Image store now open in Miracle Mile Shops, Planet Hollywood
Video
NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Morning Cup of Joe
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
All Custom Iron
Lake Mead Mohave Adventures
Chilly Jilly’z
Top Stories
Nevada State Bank on stopping elder financial abuse
Video
Top Stories
Art Island at Area 15 is one of the most Instagrammable spots in Las Vegas
Video
Custom made skin care for Las Vegans
Video
Area 15 launches outdoor gallery Art Island
Video
Patrick & Pippa are sibling cats looking for a forever home
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
100 Black Men
100 Black Men of Las Vegas team up with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to distribute free face masks in Historic Westside
Trending Stories
Anti-mask protest planned Saturday morning in downtown Las Vegas
New Las Vegas adults-only Circa resort releases photos of rooms, begins accepting reservations
Gallery
Man accused of killing 2 neighbors identified, police said ongoing dispute may have led to shooting
Video
Locals and tourists react to Gov. Sisolak’s mandatory mask directive
Video
DATA: Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic