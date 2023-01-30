We’re sorry!

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
54°
Sign Up
Las Vegas
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch
News
Local News
Crime
National News
Entertainment
Politics Now
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Cyber Safe Parents
Mystery Wire
Coronavirus
In Your Business
Newsletters
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Knights’ Stone has second back surgery since May
Top Stories
Brady reax: Social media responds to QB’s retirement
Clark County Coroner’s office collaborates with UNLV …
What are the best romantic comedy movies?
Neighbors of actor accused of running cult react …
#8NN Investigators
George Knapp
David Charns
Vanessa Murphy
Kyle J. Paine
Top Stories
Solar plant terror suspect found incompetent
Video
Top Stories
Man attempting to urinate on Strip arrested for murder
Top Stories
FBI details human trafficking beyond sex industry
Video
FBI searching for woman, case may have ties to Mexico
Video
Driver repeatedly sped, but on paper, he was a bad …
Video
‘Extremely dangerous’ suspect served 2 years in jail
Video
Weather & Traffic
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Local Las Vegas Sports
Raiders
Golden Knights
Aces
UNLV Sports
Aviators
The Big Game
Motorsports Vegas
Top Stories
Knights’ Stone has second back surgery since May
Top Stories
Aces announce signing of Parker, free-agent Clark
Top Stories
Rebels beat Colorado State for third straight win
Knights’ Chandler Stephenson added to All-Star roster
Harkless, Rebels hold off Wolf Pack
Gallery
Two-time WNBA champ Candace Parker joining Aces
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Nanny Bubby
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Cuts, Cocktails And The Big Game
Video
Top Stories
26th Annual Power Of Love Gala
Video
Top Stories
New manufacturers in the mix with Kolay Manufacturing
Video
Tips To Declutter During The New Year
Video
Beat Loneliness At Work
Video
Celebrate The Big Game And Valentine’s Day
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Remarkable Women
Las Vegas Crime Mapping
8 Points of Community Pride
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Buddy Check
Your Health – sponsored by P3 Health Partners
Hospice Heroes
Calendar
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Breaking News Sign Up
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find a Job
List a Job
Work for 8 News Now
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search KLAS
Search
Please enter a search term.