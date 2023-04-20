LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights needed a bounce-back performance in Game 2 and they delivered it Thursday night in front of a sellout crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

Captain Mark Stone tallied two goals in a three-goal third period to even its first-round series at 1-1 with a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. William Karlsson scored his second goal of the series, Chandler Stephenson also hit the scoring sheet, and Jake Eichel added his first career playoff goal in the second period.

Adam Lowry and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Jets Winnipeg Jets.

The series moves to Winnipeg for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday.