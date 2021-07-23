WEB EXTRA: Exclusive interview with Athletics President Dave Kaval on Las Vegas options

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval has visited Las Vegas 4 times looking at locations for a possible ballpark. On Thursday he spoke with 8NewsNow Sports Director Chris Maathuis about the Athletics options.

The Athletics have been working with the city of Oakland on new ballpark options in the east bay but have not come to any solution. Major League Baseball has given the A’s permission to seek options in other cities and Las Vegas has been at the top of that short list that reportedly includes Portland, Nashville, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and others.