Vote could determine if A’s stay in Oakland

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 29: The Oakland Athletics mascot Stomper walks on the field with showgirls Carolin Feigs (L) and Jennifer Vossmer before the Athletics’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Indians at Las Vegas Ballpark on February 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Athletics defeated the Indians 8-6. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A key vote later today in Oakland could determine if the A’s relocate to Las Vegas.

Alameda County officials will discuss a $12B development plan that includes a new waterfront ballpark for the team. It will also be determined if taxpayers will foot the bill.

The Athletics have scouted locations for a stadium in Las Vegas if a deal in Oakland cannot be reached.

A’s management has said no decision about their future would be announced until after the World Series which begins Tuesday.