Vote could determine if A’s stay in Oakland

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A key vote later today in Oakland could determine if the A’s relocate to Las Vegas.
Alameda County officials will discuss a $12B development plan that includes a new waterfront ballpark for the team. It will also be determined if taxpayers will foot the bill.
The Athletics have scouted locations for a stadium in Las Vegas if a deal in Oakland cannot be reached.
A’s management has said no decision about their future would be announced until after the World Series which begins Tuesday.