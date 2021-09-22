Utah Jazz to hold 2021 training camp in Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 26: Close up of the Utah Jazz logo during a game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Utah Jazz are back in Vegas! The Salt Lake City based team proudly announced Wednesday that they will be holding their training camp for the 2021-2022 season in Las Vegas.

Training camp practices will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Utah played 11 “home” games during the 1983-84 season at the then newly built Thomas and Mack Center, now the home for the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV. The Jazz also played two more “home” games in Las Vegas during the 1984-85 season, but that was the last time Utah hosted regular season games in Sin City.

The Jazz heading out of town for training camp isn’t considered a rarity in NBA circles.

Upon returning to Salt Lake City, Utah will begin preparations for its four preseason games.

The Jazz open up the preseason Monday, Oct 4 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs before facing the Dallas Mavericks two days later. The team will then return home for matchups with the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 11 before closing out the preseason with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 13.

PRESEASON SCHEDULE:

1.) Monday, Oct. 4 @ San Antonio Spurs — 6:30 p.m. MST

2.) Wednesday, Oct. 6 @ Dallas Mavericks — 6 p.m. MST

3.) Monday, Oct. 11 vs. New Orleans Pelicans — 7 p.m. MST

4.) Wednesday, Oct. 13 vs. Milwaukee Bucks — 7 p.m. MST

The regular season kicks off one month from today!