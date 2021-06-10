USA Basketball returns to Las Vegas this summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The busy summer of basketball in Las Vegas just got much busier. USA Basketball has announced it will hold training camps in Las Vegas July 6-18. Both Men’s and Women’s National Teams will work out in Las Vegas and hold at least 7 exhibition games with international teams as their last stop before heading to Tokyo for the Olympics. MGM Resorts International will partner with USA Basketball on the training camps.

“USA Basketball is proud to expand its partnership with MGM Resorts. We’re excited to bring our national teams to their properties as we prepare for the challenging competition that lies ahead this summer,” said Jim Tooley, USA Basketball CEO. “Training camps are such an important foundation for our preparation and having such a strong commitment from MGM positions us for great success.”

Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of MGM Resorts, Sports, said, “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have an extensive history with USA Basketball. This expanded partnership will allow us to showcase our resorts as we host multiple USA Basketball games at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay, as well as a variety of USA Basketball-related activities. We look forward to offering hoops fans another reason to visit the Sports Capital of the World.”

After opening camp on July 6, the USA Men’s National Team will tip off a five-game exhibition series against Nigeria on July 10 (5 p.m. PDT); followed by Australia on July 12 (5 p.m. PDT); Argentina on July 13 (3 p.m. PDT); Australia for a second time on July 16 (3 p.m. PDT); and Spain on July 18 (6 p.m. PDT).

The USA Women’s National Team members will arrive from their respective WNBA teams at the start of the Olympic Break and are scheduled to face Australia on July 16 (11:30 a.m. PDT), immediately preceding the USA Men’s National Team vs. Australia game, and then will take on Nigeria on July 18 (2:30 p.m. PDT), immediately preceding the USA Men’s National Team vs. Spain game.

NBA Summer League will return to Las Vegas this summer along with Ice Cube’s Big Three basketball events on CBS Sports.

CLICK HERE for ticket information.