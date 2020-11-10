U.S. Figure Skating Championships relocated to Las Vegas in Jan. 2021

The 2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships, originally scheduled to take place in San Jose, California, Jan. 11–17, 2021, will relocate to Las Vegas and the Orleans Arena Jan. 11–21, U.S. Figure Skating announced on Monday. U.S. Figure Skating also selected San Jose and SAP Center as host of the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Both of these decisions were made unanimously by the U.S. Figure Skating Board of Directors at its Nov. 7 meeting.

“This has been a season unlike any other, and we’re appreciative of our local organizers and the skating community in San Jose for their willingness to be flexible during these challenging times,” U.S. Figure Skating President Anne Cammett said. “We are also confident that the proven bubble concept we will implement at the Orleans Arena will ensure the 2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships are a successful event for all competitors, coaches and officials.”

U.S. Figure Skating successfully staged 2020 Guaranteed Rate Skate America in a bubble-type environment at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in October. For January’s U.S. Championships in Las Vegas, U.S. Figure Skating will be able to use Skate America’s operational plan, which had been approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board, streamlining both the preparation and on-site execution of the competition. Championship-level competition will take place from Jan. 11–17, 2021, and junior-level competition from Jan. 19–21, 2021. As with Skate America, no spectators will be permitted, though fans will be able to watch extensive coverage on NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Premium.

“SAP Center at San Jose was prepared to safely and successfully host the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January 2021,” added Jonathan Becher, president of Sharks Sports & Entertainment and SAP Center at San Jose. “While we are disappointed to wait, we are excited to host the Championship in 2023 and showcase the City of San Jose and SAP Center to a national audience.”

“While certainly disappointed, we understand the difficult but necessary decision made by U.S. Figure Skating to move the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose to 2023,” said John Poch, executive director of the San Jose Sports Authority. “As always, the care and safety of the athletes, staff and fans is our top priority. I would like to thank the San Jose Local Organizing Committee for the tremendous amount of work that they’ve already put in to make the 2021 event a success and look forward to working with them over the next two years to ensure that the 2023 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose will be a safe, successful and memorable event for everybody involved.”

San Jose will play host to the country’s most prestigious figure skating competition for the fourth time in 2023 (1996, 2012, 2018).

For fans who had planned on attending the 2021 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, refunds will be issued to all existing ticket holders. Refunds are only issued to the original form of payment; those who did not pay via credit card or debit card will be sent a check to the address on file. Please note that customers should expect to receive their refund in as soon as 30 days. If a customer’s credit card or debit card number has changed, or expired, they should contact SAP Center at grouptickets@sharkssports.net and a member of its team will be in touch.