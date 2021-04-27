Tickets on sale for Kickoff Classic; Arizona vs. BYU at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS — Tickets for the Vegas Kickoff Classic featuring BYU vs. Arizona are now on sale.

The Vegas Kickoff Classic will be played Saturday, Sept. 4, at the state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, located just off the world famous Las Vegas Strip.

Ticket prices, depending on location and amenities, range from $35 to $265 for VIP packages, and can be purchased at www.lvbowl.com.

This will mark the 25th all-time meeting between the Cougars and Wildcats, with Arizona leading the series 12-11-1. BYU, an independent, will come to Las Vegas after finishing the 2020 season with a sparkling 11-1 record and was ranked No. 16 in the final College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings. Arizona, from the Pac-12 Conference, looks to revitalize its program under new head coach Jedd Fisch, who took over the Wildcats after spending the last eight years with the NFL’s New England Patriots.

“We expect the 2021 college football season to be a celebration of fans returning to fill the stands and our Vegas Kickoff Classic will be at the forefront,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl and Vegas Kickoff Classic. “Welcoming two great fan bases to our city to cheer on a matchup inside one the world’s greatest stadiums is a great way to kick off what promises to be a memorable season across the country.”

The event is operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.