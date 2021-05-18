Sources confirm Oakland A’s visit to Las Vegas next week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The rumors are true: the Oakland A’s are visiting Las Vegas next week.

8 News Now’s sister station KRON4 confirmed the news. The team will tour several locations around our city, as they continue to explore options for a new home. You might recall Major League Baseball (MLB) gave the A’s the green light to seek options while they push for a new stadium along Oakland’s waterfront.

Some Nevadans say the idea of an MLB team is overdue.

“There is always talks, but I think eventually, it will happen. Maybe not as soon as people think, but eventually, we will get an MLB and an NBA team. It’s just a matter of time,” said resident Adrian Ellison. “It would be awesome. I love to go to baseball games.”

Sports memorabilia shops tell us they can’t wait to have a local baseball team, which could also mean a boost in business. They say Vegas has a big sports following.

“Baseball is more popular in the U.S., but the Golden Knights became Vegas’ team because they weren’t uprooted from somewhere,” explained Johnny Hansen, manager of Legacy Sports Cards. “So, I think that might have a little impact on it, but with how popular the Raiders are here, I think the A’s would just follow, as well.”

Mayor Carolyn Goodman recently tweeted that talks with the Oakland A’s have been happening since 2019.

The team has played in the Coliseum since 1968, but their contract with it is up in 2024. The MLB says the stadium is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”

There is no word yet on the locations the team will tour in Vegas.