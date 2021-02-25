Shaq to bring Fantasy Camp to Las Vegas in October

PHOENIX – OCTOBER 7: Shaquille O’Neal #32 of the Phoenix Suns speaks to a reporter during NBA TV’s Real Training Camp visit to the Phoenix Suns on October 7, 2008, at U.S. Airways Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2008 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Las Vegas, NV – NBA Hall-of-Famer and 4x World Champion Shaquille O’Neal has announced the dates and location of his upcoming Basketball Fantasy Experience presented by Icy Hot.

This unique charitable event will be held October 8th – 10th and offers inside access to experience a weekend in the life of a pro athlete while also enjoying the Las Vegas nightlife.

The Shaq Basketball Fantasy Experience presented by Icy Hot provides fans with the opportunity to meet and interact with Shaq while receiving elite basketball instruction, access to top coaches, celebrity guests, and basketball legends. Exclusive social outings and first-class accommodations are also provided in each participant package. The event will be held at the world-famous MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and is open to participants 21 years of age or older.

As the presenting partner of the Shaq Basketball Fantasy Experience, Icy Hot is conducting a sweepstakes where entrants have the opportunity to win 1 of 200 $25.00 retailer gift cards, as well as the grand prize winner receiving a trip for two, to Shaq’s Basketball Fantasy Experience. Sweepstakes ends February 28, 2021.

“I’m so excited to host this event in one of my favorite cities in the world,” said Shaq. “Not only will folks have the chance to learn from top instructors, hoop, and compete, but it will also be a great opportunity to network in Las Vegas. I can’t wait to meet you all there.”

Registration and more information are available at ShaqExperience.com.